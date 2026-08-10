John Abraham, Dia Mirza, Sunny Leone Urge Film Industry To Stop Using Live Elephants | AI

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of World Elephant Day on August 12, actors and producers John Abraham, Dia Mirza, Pooja Bhatt and Sunny Leone, along with other film, television and advertising industry personalities, have challenged their colleagues to stop using live elephants in productions and instead adopt humane alternatives such as mechanical elephants, CGI and VFX.

25 Producers Sign Elephant Freedom Pledge

The industry leaders are among 25 film, television, web and advertising producers who have signed People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s Elephant Freedom Pledge, committing to not use real elephants in their productions. Through video messages shared with PETA India, they are urging others in the industry to take the pledge ahead of World Elephant Day.

Stars Advocate Humane Storytelling

John Abraham of JA Entertainment has challenged his industry friends, while Dia Mirza of One India Stories LLP has nominated Dharma Productions. Sunny Leone of Suncity Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd has challenged Karan Kundrra, television producer Rajan Shahi of Director’s Kut Productions has nominated his daughter and producer Ishika Shahi, Rishina Kandhari of Rishina Kandhari Films has challenged Haider Khan of Haider Khan Films, and Amin Khan of Purple Focus Pvt Ltd has nominated Prashant Jha of IPF Communications.

“I am a proud signatory of PETA India’s Elephant Freedom Pledge. By signing this pledge, I have committed to not using real elephants in my films, series, or advertisements, and to choosing only humane alternatives, such as mechanical elephants, CGI, or VFX, whenever needed. On World Elephant Day, I invite all film, TV, and digital series and advertising creators to sign PETA India’s Elephant Freedom Pledge. I would especially nominate my friends from the industry, because they are responsible, to take this pledge and commit to cruelty-free storytelling,” said PETA India honorary director and JA Entertainment producer John Abraham.

Dia Mirza said, “By signing PETA India’s Elephant Freedom Pledge, I have committed to not using real elephants in my films, series, or advertisements, and to choosing only humane alternatives such as mechanical elephants, CGI, or VFX whenever needed. On World Elephant Day, I invite all film, TV, and digital series, and advertising creators to sign PETA India’s Elephant Freedom Pledge. I would especially like to nominate my friends at Dharma Productions to take this pledge and commit to cruelty-free storytelling.”

Pooja Bhatt said she had committed to never working with a live elephant in anything she produces, directs or acts in.

“I am a proud signatory of PETA India’s Elephant Freedom Pledge. I took this pledge because I commit to never working with a live elephant in anything that I produce, direct, or even act in. On World Elephant Day, I implore more members of my film fraternity to take this pledge and commit to a more humane form of storytelling. Mechanical elephants, CGI, VFX, the options are plenty; use them. Cruelty is not cool. Take the pledge and pass this on,” she said.

Sunny Leone, founder of Suncity Media and Entertainment, said, “By signing this pledge, I have committed not using real elephants in my films, series, or advertisements, and to choose only humane alternatives such as mechanical elephants, CGIs, or VFX, or whatever is needed so a real elephant is not used. On World Elephant Day, I invite all film, TV, digital series, and advertising creators to sign PETA India's Elephant Freedom Pledge. I would especially like to nominate my friend Karan Kundrra to take this pledge and to commit to cruelty-free storytelling.”

PETA Highlights Alternatives To Live Elephants

PETA India Corporate Affairs Liaison Umang Sharma said the campaign was aimed at encouraging the entertainment industry to adopt cruelty-free production practices.

“These leaders of the entertainment industry are setting a powerful example by challenging their colleagues to choose compassion over cruelty in creativity,” said Sharma. “PETA India applauds their commitment to elephant-safe entertainment and urges all film and other content creators to join them by signing the Elephant Freedom Pledge.”

Campaign Against Animal Exploitation

PETA India said alternatives to live elephants are increasingly realistic and accessible. Mechanical elephants can flap their ears, swish their tails, lift their trunks, spray water and even carry riders. According to the organisation, such elephants have already been used at more than 40 temples in India, as well as at a circus, in an advertisement, at a safari, wedding and political rally.

Telangana recently became the first state in India to welcome a mechanical elephant and encourage its use for film shoots and other events. The mechanical elephant is housed at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad and is also available for use through the Telangana Forest Department.

PETA India said elephants in the wild live in matriarchal herds, protect one another and share responsibility for raising young. However, elephants forced into servitude are often separated from their families as babies, kept chained for long periods and trained through violence and intimidation using ankushes, or hooked iron rods.

The organisation said the use of mechanical elephants, CGI and VFX could help ensure that real elephants are not subjected to such exploitation for entertainment.

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