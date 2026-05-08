Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital Pediatrician Accused Of Alcohol Abuse, Misconduct, Negligence Towards Toddler Patient | Representational Image

Mumbai: A serious case of alleged misconduct and medical negligence has surfaced at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital, Jogeshwari involving an on-call pediatrician, Dr. Kapil Jadhav (District Residency Programme Student), prompting hospital authorities to initiate an official inquiry.

One-and-a-half-year-old Mohammad Saud brought with diarrhoea at 3:35 PM

According to hospital sources, the incident occurred on April 29, 2026, when a one-and-a-half-year-old child named Mohammad Saud was brought to the casualty department at approximately 3:35 PM with complaints of diarrhoea. It was reportedly observed that no pediatrician was present on duty in either the ward or casualty department at the time.

Following this, the Assistant Medical Officer on duty contacted the on-call pediatrician, Dr. Kapil Jadhav of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Sion. Dr. Jadhav allegedly arrived at the hospital around 5:30 PM and was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.

On-call doctor allegedly arrived at 5:30 PM under alcohol influence

Hospital officials alleged that Dr. Jadhav used abusive language towards the patient’s mother and also misbehaved with doctors and nursing staff present in the casualty department. He was further accused of engaging in an altercation with the patient’s relatives in the pediatric ward on the 10th floor. Officials also stated that despite being on duty, he did not examine the patient.

The child was subsequently examined by Assistant Medical Officer and Casualty Medical Officer, who advised hospital admission. Another doctor was also consulted telephonically. Medical officers later confirmed that the child was clinically stable; however, the family declined admission, following which a written refusal consent was obtained.

Also misbehaved with doctors, nurses and patient's relatives

Considering the gravity of the allegations, a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was registered. A blood sample of Dr. Kapil Jadhav was collected and sent to Forensic Science Laboratory Kalina for forensic analysis.

A senior official from hospital administration confirmed that an inquiry committee was formally constituted on May 4, 2026, to investigate the incident. The committee is expected to submit its report within a week. Pending the outcome of the inquiry, recommendations regarding disciplinary action, including suspension, are under consideration.

Dr. Kapil Jadhav had been appointed as a DRP Student at the trauma care hospital for a three-month tenure from February 1 to April 30, 2026.

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