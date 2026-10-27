Jogeshwari SRA Project Under Scrutiny Over Alleged Illegal Allotment Of 303 Flats And Shops, Complaint Sent To CM Devendra Fadnavis | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: As many as 303 flats and shops have been wrongfully alloted to fraudulent beneficiaries, in an alleged scam in a Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) project in Jogeshwari West's Gulshan Nagar, said Janak Keshriya, who raised the red flag. Keshriya claims that flats and shops in rehab building No. R1 to R6 in Raghvendra Sahakar CHS, have been illegally allotted to bogus beneficiaries allegedly obtained eligibility using forged and fabricated documents.

Complainant Writes To CM Fadnavis And SRA CEO Over Alleged Irregularities

Kesaria has also written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and SRA CEO Mahendra Kalyankar, highlighting the alleged serious irregularities, fraud & illegal allotments. "I had to write to the chief minister as junior level officials are not responding. I had also filed an RTI in May 2026 seeking list of total eligible slum dwellers in the said project, total PAP/PTC status and sale component details. But as usual SRA officials are making mockery of the RTI Act, and I have received no response. I have also filed first appeal, but still waiting for it to be heard."

"The illegal allotments have happened in connivance with corrupt officials. Despite repeated complaints, no concrete actions are taken by authorities. Officially the builder showed 800 tenements and then increased it to 1700-1800. Many people who are not residents of that area also have flat in this SRA scheme," Keshriya said speaking with The Free Press Journal.

SRA Rejects Allegations, Says Beneficiary Eligibility Determined By Other Authorities

However, the SRA has refused all allegations, saying the eligibility is not decided by them. A senior SRA official said, "Flats are alloted only go eligible beneficiaries. And the beneficiaries are decided after survey and documentation by civic ward office if it's a BMC land or deputy collector in case of collector land."

"SRA responds to every grienenves received. In this case, if the complainant claims the eligibility is wrongfully decided, he/she should approach the appellate authority which is the additional collector," the officer added.

Residents Claim Complaints To Additional Collector Have Yielded No Action

However, Keshriya claimed that several residents have already approached the additional collector, but there is no action.

The Raghvendra CHS SRA scheme consists of around five buildings each 20 plus storeyed, of which four are completed and possession is given. However, almost 20 years after the project execution started, the last tower is yet to be completed. The developer of the scheme is M/S Sahyog Homes Pvt Ltd.

Resident Says He Has Waited 17 Years For Rehabilitation Flat

One of the resident, Kalim Khan said, "I have been allotted flat in R 3 building's C wing. However, since 17 years I am staying in the transit accomodation. The developer claims he is short of funds to complete the project, but apparently has funds to complete his private projects. We hear that the C wing will be 40 storeyed."

Regarding allegations on bogus beneficiaries, Khan said he is aware of the complaint raised by others, but he is not one of the complainant. "We are waiting for our house. The transit accomodation building in Gulshan Nagar where we are residing now has also received notice for demolition as it is found in weak/dilapated condition."

Commenting on the delay in the project, the SRA official said that the earlier developer was cancelled because of the delay in work execution, and the authority will ensure the current developer is executing work on time.

However, Khan said that Sahyog Homes Pvt Ltd has been the developer since beginning and there has been no change.

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