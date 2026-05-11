 Jogeshwari Medical Officer Threatened With Social Media Video Leak, Asked To Pay ₹15 Lakh By 4 Unidentified Persons
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Jogeshwari Medical Officer Threatened With Social Media Video Leak, Asked To Pay ₹15 Lakh By 4 Unidentified Persons

A medical officer at Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East allegedly received threats from four unidentified persons, including a woman, who demanded ₹15 lakh and warned of releasing a video on social media. The accused reportedly confronted Dr Prakash Pawar over government-related work done at a café. Jogeshwari police have registered an extortion case.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
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Jogeshwari Medical Officer Threatened With Social Media Video Leak, Asked To Pay ₹15 Lakh By 4 Unidentified Persons | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: A medical officer attached to Trauma Care Hospital in Jog - eshwari East was allegedly threatened with the release of a video on social media unless he paid ₹15 lakh, following which the Jogeshwari police registered an extortion case against four unidentified persons, including a woman.

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According to the FIR, complainant Dr Prakash Pawar, 45, a resident of Borivali West, works at the hospital and has been appointed nodal officer for the Hajj portal. He is responsible for uploading fitness and vaccination certificates of Hajj pilgrims.

Dr Pawar told the police that on May 6, around 12.30pm, three unidentified men and a woman entered his cabin at the hospital. One of them allegedly asked his name and showed him a video in which he was seen working on a laptop at a café. The person allegedly questioned why governmentrelated work was being carried out at a private establishment before leaving the cabin with the others.

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The FIR stated that the accused gave the doctor one hour to respond. Dr Pawar later allegedly received repeated calls from an unknown number asking him to come outside the hospital with the money.

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