Elvish Yadav, Father Receive Death Threat, ₹10 Crore Extortion Demand Allegedly From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Elvish Yadav | Instagram

Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a popular digital creator, has reportedly received a death threat along with an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore. According to reports, the threat has allegedly been linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

As per the complaint filed with the police, Elvish allegedly received a WhatsApp call from an international number on May 5. Although no conversation reportedly took place during the call, he is said to have received a threatening message shortly afterwards from the same number.

The sender allegedly identified himself as Randeep Malik and claimed to be a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. Reports suggest the message demanded Rs 10 crore and warned that the amount had to be delivered within two days.

The threat message allegedly contained a serious warning, stating that both Elvish and his father would be killed if the demand was not fulfilled within the deadline. According to reports, the same threatening message was also sent to his father’s phone.

Following the incident, Elvish reportedly approached the police and informed officials at Sector-56 Police Station. Based on his complaint, an FIR has now been registered against an unidentified individual under relevant legal sections.

The latest development comes weeks after the Supreme Court granted relief to Elvish Yadav in a separate legal matter connected to a snake venom case. Last month, the apex court quashed criminal proceedings initiated against him in connection with allegations related to the smuggling and consumption of snake venom.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh reportedly observed procedural lapses in the filing of the complaint and FIR, stating that the proceedings could not be sustained legally.

Earlier, Elvish had moved the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the chargesheet and summons issued against him in the case. In May last year, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed his plea, noting that the allegations required detailed legal examination as multiple FIRs had been registered.

For reference, Elvish Yadav had been chargesheeted under several sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the NDPS Act in an FIR registered at Sector-49 Police Station in Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district.