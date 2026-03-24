Elvish Yadav & Rubina Dilaik Out Of Traitors Season 2? Krystle D'Souza & Neha Dhupia Join Karan Johar's Show Instead

Elvish Yadav & Rubina Dilaik Out Of Traitors Season 2? |

Filmmaker Karan Johar is returning as the host of Traitors Season 2. Filming for the show has begun, and several names of contestants allegedly confirmed for the second season are surfacing online. Among them were reported to be Elvish Yadav and Rubina Dilaik, two big names from the reality TV world. Several reports claimed they were set to participate, though these reports have not been officially confirmed.

Earlier, it was speculated that Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina would join Traitors Season 2. However, the latest update from Reality Scoop states that neither Elvish nor Rubina will be part of the show. Instead, Munawar Faruqui and Shweta Tiwari are confirmed to join the season.

According to recent reports, Krystle D’Souza and Neha Dhupia are also confirmed contestants for Season 2. The Times of India reported that the makers of Traitors were keen to bring Bipasha Basu on board, but the actress reportedly opted out, stating she is not interested in doing reality shows.

Other contestants reportedly confirmed for Traitors Season 2 include Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Munawar, Aaditya Kulshresth (Kullu), Mallika Sherawat, Salini Passi, Sanjay Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Traitors Season 2 |

Traitors Season 2 Begins Filming

Traitors Season 2 has started filming at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The show is expected to feature around 20 contestants. Fans will have to wait for the official announcement for the full list of participants.

The confirmation of Karan Johar filming Traitors Season 2 came after he shared a story on Instagram, mentioning that he was feeling FOMO over Dhurandhar 2. In his story, he wrote, "I am filming in a location that has no access and am suffering FOMO! DHURANDHAR FOMO." He added, "I can't wait to watch it and am so proud of so many members of our fraternity who are coming out and supporting and loving the film." He further expressed his admiration for the "united love" shown for the Indian film.