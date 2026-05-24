 JNPA Faces Container Congestion Amid Driver Shortage; Authorities Push Direct Port Delivery Route
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JNPA Faces Container Congestion Amid Driver Shortage; Authorities Push Direct Port Delivery Route

A shortage of trailer drivers at Container Freight Stations (CFSs) has caused container buildup at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), slowing import movement. While operations continue, congestion has increased in yard areas. JNPA has introduced measures like pooled transport, increased rail use, and allowing importers to shift from CFS routing to Direct Port Delivery to ease pressure.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, May 24, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
JNPA Faces Container Congestion Amid Driver Shortage; Authorities Push Direct Port Delivery Route
JNPA Faces Container Congestion Amid Driver Shortage; Authorities Push Direct Port Delivery Route | File Pic (Representational image)

Navi Mumbai: A shortage of trailer drivers at Container Freight Stations (CFSs) has slowed the movement of import containers from port terminals, causing container buildup inside the yards at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, according to a trade notice issued by JNPA.

The notice, issued by Chief General Manager (Traffic) Girish Thomas, said normal port operations are continuing, but the increase in container stock inside terminal yards has forced authorities to take extra steps to reduce congestion.

JNPA said it has already started measures such as moving containers in bulk through pooled vehicles, increasing rail transport and extending support to trade stakeholders. These steps have helped control the situation to some extent.

To further reduce pressure on the terminals, importers who had earlier chosen to move their containers through CFSs can now directly take delivery from the port by converting their cargo status from DPD-CFS to Direct Port Delivery (DPD-DPD).

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The trade notice said Customs authorities will give quick approvals for the conversion, while shipping lines and terminal operators will help importers complete the required paperwork and container release process.

Importers have been asked to contact their shipping lines, modify the delivery order and arrange their own vehicles to transport containers directly from the terminals.

The notification further said JNPA will ensure smooth movement of such containers and appealed to importers to use the facility immediately to help clear congestion at the port.

The notice added that stakeholders facing any issues can contact Deputy Manager (Traffic) D.A. Gawade for assistance.

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