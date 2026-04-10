Jiyo Parsi Scheme Gets Universal Registration Portal As Centre Moves To Reverse Declining Parsi Population

Representative photo of two generations of a Parsi family. | Manoj Ramakrishnan

Mumbai: The Union government has launched a universal registration portal enabling members of the Parsi community to enrol for benefits under the Jiyo Parsi scheme, aimed at reversing the community’s declining population.

Overwhelming Enthusiasm Among Parsis

​The portal, inaugurated on April 1, has generated considerable enthusiasm among Parsis. The Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), the community's largest trust, is coordinating with the government to streamline the registration process and help the community access benefits from the scheme.

​Dr Adil Malia, BPP trustee, said, "What we do is inform the community, which has a certain trust in our organisation. People should know about Jiyo Parsi schemes and what the government is contributing to the protection of the community. There are also other benefits available to minority communities. The setting up of the portal is a positive move for the community."

Financial and Medical Support for Families

​The Jiyo Parsi programme, launched by the Centre, seeks to stabilise and increase the Parsi population through targeted financial and medical support. The scheme provides financial assistance for fertility treatments and surrogacy, as well as financial assistance per child until they turn 18. There is also a monthly payment to couples with elderly people staying with them. "This is to encourage the elderly to help in caring for grandchildren," said Malia.

​Reflecting the strong interest in the initiative, a workshop held last weekend at Banaji Hall in Charni Road saw a turnout of more than 500 participants. The session focused on familiarising attendees with the registration process and addressing queries related to eligibility and documentation.

Portal Expected to Simplify Procedures

​Officials associated with the initiative said the portal is expected to improve outreach and simplify procedures, thereby encouraging wider participation in the scheme. "Nearly 500 people turned up for the four-hour workshop. We are also getting calls. The workshop has helped people to know about the benefits under the scheme," said Prochi Shroff, a senior BPP official.

​Community representatives have welcomed the move, expressing hope that the digital platform will enhance awareness and ensure that benefits reach a larger section of eligible families.

However, some members also asked the government to address the issue of housing shortages in the community. The BPP owns over 9,000 houses that are leased or rented to community members. However, there is a demand for more community housing. Dr Viraf Kapadia, a resident of Godrej Baug, Nepean Sea Road, said that a lack of affordable housing was stopping many young people from marrying and starting families.

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