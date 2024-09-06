 Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case Faces Dispute After Abrupt Transfer To Special Court With No Jurisdiction
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiJhanvi Kukreja Murder Case Faces Dispute After Abrupt Transfer To Special Court With No Jurisdiction

Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case Faces Dispute After Abrupt Transfer To Special Court With No Jurisdiction

The murder trial of 19-year-old Janhvi Kukreja was being conducted by the Special Women’s Court, but on August 9, the case was suddenly transferred to the special court handling cases against MPs and MLAs.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The prosecution questions the abrupt transfer of the Jhanvi Kukreja murder case from the original court to a special court that has no jurisdiction.

Prosecution Seeks Transfer Of The Case Back To The Original Court

The prosecution seeks to transfer the case back to the original court, which has already recorded the testimonies of 28 witnesses. On Thursday, Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat filed a plea before the Special MP and MLA Court, where the case was abruptly transferred, requesting that the matter be referred to the Principal Sessions Judge for it to be sent back to the original court.

The murder trial of 19-year-old Janhvi Kukreja was being conducted by the Special Women’s Court, but on August 9, the case was suddenly transferred to the special court handling cases against MPs and MLAs.

FPJ Shorts
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 39,000 Positions; Check Details Here
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 39,000 Positions; Check Details Here
Vikram Rathour Joins New Zealand Team As Batting Coach For Noida Test, Rangana Herath Appointed Spin-Bowling Coach
Vikram Rathour Joins New Zealand Team As Batting Coach For Noida Test, Rangana Herath Appointed Spin-Bowling Coach
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched in India: Specs, Price, and Features
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched in India: Specs, Price, and Features
Maharashtra Has 52.46% Foreign Investments, Highest In India: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Has 52.46% Foreign Investments, Highest In India: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Read Also
Jhanvi Kukreja case: Murder charges framed against accused Shree Jogdhankar, Diya Padalkar
article-image

About The Plea

In its plea, the prosecution alleged, “No notice was issued to the prosecution, and the prosecution's opinion was not sought. Upon inquiry and reviewing the records, it was found that there is no application requesting the transfer of this case.”

Besides, the prosecution claimed that the special MP and MLA court has not been conferred the general jurisdiction for trials of ordinary accused who have committed offences within the Jurisdiction of Khar police station.

Read Also
Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Court allows victim's mother to assist prosecution
article-image

“It has not been made to appear to the Principal Judge as per the records that 'an order is expedient for the ends of justice' nor there is any report or an application by any party. The record shows that the case has been transferred for 'administrative reasons',” reads the plea filed by the prosecution.

Kukreja was physically assaulted by her boyfriend Shree Jogdhankar, 23, and his friend Diya Padalkar, 19, on the night of December 31, 2020, when she had gone to the building for a New Year party at the rooftop of the eight-floor building along with the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Rebukes Magistrate Courts For Delayed Victim Statements In POCSO Cases

Bombay HC Rebukes Magistrate Courts For Delayed Victim Statements In POCSO Cases

Maharashtra Has 52.46% Foreign Investments, Highest In India: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Has 52.46% Foreign Investments, Highest In India: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: CBI Initiates Probe In 2015 Gujarat Kidnapping & Murder Case After 9 Years Of Inaction

Mumbai: CBI Initiates Probe In 2015 Gujarat Kidnapping & Murder Case After 9 Years Of Inaction

Mumbai: Parents Of 35-Year-Old Banker Who Committed Suicide At Atal Setu Demand Investigation

Mumbai: Parents Of 35-Year-Old Banker Who Committed Suicide At Atal Setu Demand Investigation

Maharashtra Govt To Install Solar Power Systems At 37,000 Anganwadi Centres In State-Wide Initiative

Maharashtra Govt To Install Solar Power Systems At 37,000 Anganwadi Centres In State-Wide Initiative