JEE & NEET exams: Consider students’ agony, Maha HM urges Centre

Mumbai: Chorus is rising against the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development's decision not to postpone Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) despite the present Covid 19 crisis.

After BJP Subramanian Swamy's three page letter to PM Narendra Modi urging him to cancel these exams, the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has urged that the Centre should take a decision to conduct these exams after reviewing students' agony. He told Free Press Journal, ''There is extreme distress among students and parents from JEE and NEET exams. Covid 19 situation has made students' preparations difficult. These exams are career-defining for them, hence decision to conduct these exams by Central Government should only be made after reviewing their agony.''

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson and IT entrepreneur Shweta Shalini in her tweet said, ''As a mother, I request @narendramodi ji & @DrRPNishank ji not to add #exam anxiety among other anxieties in the year 2020 both for students as well as parents.'' She further noted, ''Congress making #StudentsKeMannKiBaat a political issue, let's not fall into that trap. Let's trust #Modi ji.''

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the government to take into account worries of students who have been demanding postponement of the entrance examinations."Today lakhs of students are saying something. The GOI must listen to the Students Ke Mann Ki Baat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, former union minister Suresh Prabhu in a letter to the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has urged him to open a suitable NEEX exam centre at Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts taking into consideration hardships faced by students. He said students from these districts had to opt for Goa to appear in NEET examination.