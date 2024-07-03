Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Breaks Records, Handles 1.68 Million TEUs In Q1 FY 2024-25

JNPA Port | X

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India's best-performing port, continues to scale new heights by handling 1,688,145 TEUs of containers from April 2024 to June 2024. This represents a growth of 10.60%, compared to 1,526,284 TEUs of containers in the corresponding period in the previous financial year 2023-2024.

Appreciating the substantial growth in the first quarter of this fiscal year, JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh said, “We are delighted to share that JNPA has continued its growth trajectory with significant increase in handling TEUs. This quarterly performance is a testament to JNPA's efforts to reduce logistics costs and time by providing efficiency in EXIM and ease of doing business. I must say that this quarter has been very fruitful for JNPort as we also received the cabinet's approval for the mega port project of Vadhavan, which is going to be a game changer for the Indian Maritime sector.”

"This project is a catalyst for strengthening economies of scale and transcending the conventional way of port operations in India. We also completed our 35 glorious years of establishment and have been thriving ever since," Wagh added.

JNPA handled 567,392 TEUs of containers in June 2024, representing an increase of 19.11%, respectively, compared to the traffic in June 2023 which was 476,350 TEUs of containers. There is also a remarkable increase in the rakes share. In June 2024 containers handled through rakes are 86333 TEUs, an increase of 17.13% compared to 73707 TEUs in June 2023.

JNPA is dedicated to strengthening the nation’s economic growth and is at the forefront of the global value supply chain. By implementing top-tier mechanisms for conducting business, JNPA ensures excellence and efficiency in India's maritime sector.