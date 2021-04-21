Jawa lauds Mayur Shelke's heroic rescue of child at Maharashtra railway station; to present him with new motorcycle

"The entire @jawamotorcycles family sends across a heartfelt cheer to Pointsman Mayur Shelke. Our ongoing #JawaHeroes initiative recognises real heroes from all corners of India, and we're honoured to have him ride as part of the #Kommuniti," Thareja tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has announced an award of Rs 50,000 for Mayur Shelke. Principal executive director of the Railway Board informed the Central Railway's General Manager by a letter about the award for Shelke's "act of bravery, courage and presence of mind".

"Shelke in absolute disregard of his own life rescued the child by running in face of the oncoming train and lifted the child to safety by placing him on the platform," read the letter.

Shelke's daredevilry in rescuing the child moments before a train streaked past was captured in a CCTV video.

Railway pointsman Mayur Shelke saved the life of a six-year-old child while risking his own life at the Vangani station. The incident took place on April 17, when Shelke saved the life of the child who lost his balance while walking with his mother at platform number 2 of Vangani railway station and fell on railway tracks, while a train was moving in his direction.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which was shared by the ministry of railways, showed Shelke running from another side of the railway tracks towards the boy while a train was just a few feet away.

The video grab showed the pointsman lifting the boy onto the platform and then pulling himself up. The thrilling incident was over within five seconds and the speeding train passed the spot where the child had fallen in less than two seconds.