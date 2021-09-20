Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Kangana Ranaut says, 'no faith in present court', wants proceedings transferred

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before an Andheri magistrate court and said through her advocate that she has filed a counter complaint against lyricist Javed Akhtar before another court in the city and would want the defamation proceedings initiated by him against her in the present court to be clubbed and heard by the other court as she has ‘lost faith’ in the present court.

Her advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told the magistrate that she is “not comfortable” before the present court and has lost faith in it as it is insisting on her presence before it regularly in a bailable, compoundable and non-cognizable offence.

The advocate said she feels the court is biased as it has been issuing threats indirectly to issue arrest warrants. “There is not a single order that she should be personally present. She has got reasons (not to appear),” he said and asked why she should be compelled to appear in a private complaint of this kind. “The court is determined to call her without any cause,” he argued.

Last week, Kangana had failed to appear before the magistrate and Akhtar had filed a plea for issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant against her for her non-appearance. Kangana through her lawyer had then produced a medical certificate and claimed to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. She had sought a week’s time to appear. Magistrate RR Khan had then given her time and told her advocate that if she does not appear on the next date, the court will issue an arrest warrant against her.

The proceedings emerge from a criminal defamation complaint filed by Akhtar against her for calling her part of a certain gang in a television interview while speaking on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Akhtar said her allegations tarnished his reputation and he experienced trolling on social media as queries from friends.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 01:24 PM IST