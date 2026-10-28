Jaslok Hospital Performs Rare Second Liver Transplant On 30-Year-Old Man After 19 Years, Mother Turns Donor

(L-R): Mr Bhavesh Phopharia, Dr Pravin Agrawal, Dr S K Mathur, Dr Milind Khadke, Dr Aabha Nagral, Mr Jitin Shirke, Dr Amit Rastogi, Mrs Janhavi Shirke, Mr Janardhan Shirke & Ms Janhavi Parab |

Mumbai: In a rare case highlighting the challenges of long-term transplant care, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre has successfully performed a second living donor liver transplant on a 30-year-old man, nearly 19 years after his first transplant. Jitin Shirke received part of his father’s liver in December 2007 at the age of 11. In July 2026, he underwent a second transplant, with his mother donating part of her liver.

Hospital Claims First Such Repeat Liver Transplant In Western India

The hospital described the case as the first of its kind in Western India. Shirke was diagnosed with autoimmune cirrhosis during childhood and underwent his first transplant under Dr S K Mathur, then a senior liver transplant surgeon at another Mumbai hospital.

After recovering and returning to everyday life, Shirke developed complications in February 2026, when routine blood tests revealed a sharp deterioration in liver function. Despite investigations and medical treatment, his condition continued to worsen due to chronic rejection of the transplanted liver.

Patient Consults Jaslok Hospital's Liver Specialist Dr Aabha Nagral

The patient consulted Dr Aabha Nagral, Director of Gastroenterology, Chief Hepatologist and Liver Transplant Physician at Jaslok Hospital, who had been involved in his care following the first transplant.

In late June, Shirke’s condition became critical after his ammonia levels rose sharply, causing a severe alteration in consciousness. He was admitted to the intensive care unit, prompting doctors to expedite the transplant. His mother was found suitable to donate part of her liver, and the procedure was performed on July 5. Shirke is recovering well and has returned to work, the hospital said.

Doctor Stresses Lifelong Medication And Follow-Ups After Liver Transplant

Dr Nagral said the case highlighted the complexities of managing a transplanted liver over the long term. She emphasised the importance of lifelong immunosuppressant medication, regular follow-ups and timely medical intervention to identify complications.

Dr Amit Rastogi, Consultant, Liver Transplant Surgery at Jaslok Hospital, said repeat liver transplantation was technically and clinically challenging, particularly when the patient was critically ill.

Dr Mathur, president of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Mumbai, called for greater awareness of organ donation after brain-stem death to reduce dependence on living donors. He said repeat transplants require experienced surgeons, hepatologists and intensivists.

Shirke thanked his medical team and parents for their support, also acknowledging his fiancée’s presence throughout the difficult phase.

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