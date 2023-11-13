Jarange-Patil To Address Public Rally At Khopoli | file pic

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarenge-Patil, who had announced his plan to tour the entire state, is all set to address a public rally in Khopoli on November 20. Dr. Sunil Patil, the leader of Maratha Kranti Morcha, has appealed to members of the Maratha community to attend the rally in large numbers.

Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha from Raigad district recently met Jarange-Patil and requested him to address at least one rally in Raigad district. Jarange-Patil assured the delegation that his statewide tour would begin from Raigad fort after paying respects at the memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and he would address a rally in the district.

A meeting of Maratha activists recently took place in Khopoli, where information was shared with community members, and they were urged to begin preparations for the rally. The event is scheduled to be held at the Chinchavali-Louji ground in Khopoli city on the noon of November 20, Dr. Patil said.

