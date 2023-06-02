Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Experiences Mumbai's Culture, Trains, and Markets

Hiroshi Suzuki travelling in local trains | Twitter

The Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, known for his appreciation of the hard work put into the bullet train project, surprised onlookers by opting for a Mumbai local train commute. Suzuki embraced the daily routine of Mumbaikars during his visit to the city on Thursday and even took a photograph while standing at the gate of the train. His casual approach garnered attention and left a positive impression on the people.

Embracing the Mumbai Local Experience

During his stay in Mumbai, Ambassador Suzuki decided to travel like a typical Mumbaikar and took a local train. This unexpected move not only showcased his down-to-earth nature but also highlighted his admiration for the local culture and its people. He even posed for a photograph, capturing the essence of his Mumbai local train experience.

Immersed in the Local Market

In another instance, Suzuki visited a local market in Mumbai where he stumbled upon white shirts priced at an attractive Rs 100 each. Excited about the bargain, he shared a photograph on social media and asked his followers if he should make the purchase. This interaction displayed his enthusiasm for exploring the local surroundings and engaging with the vibrant market culture of Mumbai.

He also visited the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and was stupefied with the infrastructure project which was made in collaboration with Japan's Official Development Assistance. He shared a few photos from is visit there and captioned it, "WOW! Is this real? What a grand project! Trans Harbour Link will push Mumbai’s growth to a new dimension. Exemplary project of Japan’s ODA."

International Collaborations and Excitement

Earlier this year, he met with the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, to discuss future cooperation, including areas such as the Quad and G20. Ambassador Suzuki expressed his excitement to work closely with Ambassador Garcetti in Delhi, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between nations.

Eric Garcetti's Mumbai Experience

Earlier this month, Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, was in Mumbai and he too made his way through the city's gullies and explored age-old food joints like Kyani & Co for Bun Maska and engaged his artistic perspective at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.