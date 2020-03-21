Janata Curfew: E-commerce firms to temporarily suspend services on Sunday

Mumbai: In respond to PM Modi's call to maintain a Janata Curfew on March 22, several e-commerce ser­vi­ce providers have decided to curtail services in city.

Keeping aside the temporary suspension of services on Sunday, e-commerce bodies have stated, they will resume services on Monday.

Indian home service aggregator Urban Clap has in a press statement said it will tempo­rarily cancel its service on Sunday for the greater good of the nation. “We are fully committed to our nation's safety and health and will therefore not be taking new requests for March 22, and those already booked will be rescheduled,” Urban Clap said.

Following suit, online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy said they will also curtail their services. To prevent the corona outbreak, Swiggy has temporarily suspended its services in some of the cities, however they have been providing services in Mumbai. “We will curtail our services in Mumbai on Mar 22, as the CM has order­ed complete lockdown,” said a Swiggy official.

“Every restaurant will follow the Janata Curfew and our business is delivering food. If the restaur­ants remain shut, we can’t operate our services,” the official added.

Echoing the sentiment, a senior Zomato official said they will also curtail their services in Mumbai during the curfew hours.

“We will be suspending our delivery services during the curfew hours of the day as most of the restaurants will be closed. However, we may resume our services after 9 pm on Sunday,” said the Mumbai-based Zomato official.