Jan Vishwas Motor Law Changes To Ease Minor Offences From August 15, Lawyers Flag Road Safety And Due Process Concerns

The Jan Vishwas motor law changes will allow several minor traffic and regulatory violations to be settled through simplified compounding mechanisms from August 15 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 8, 2026: From August 15, several minor and technical violations under the Motor Vehicles Act are set to be dealt with through a simplified compounding mechanism instead of criminal proceedings.

While the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 is expected to reduce the burden on motorists, transporters, and courts, lawyers have raised concerns over road safety, victims’ rights, and the powers of executive authorities.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the implementation of the relevant provisions concerning the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The changes provide for wider compounding of offences and rationalisation of penalties, including violations covered under Section 177A relating to regulations made under Section 118 of the Act.

For vehicle owners and transporters, the change could mean quicker settlement of eligible offences through prescribed authorities and authorised digital platforms such as e-Challan, without having to go through prolonged criminal court proceedings.

The reform covers a range of minor regulatory violations, including specified traffic-rule violations, lane discipline, traffic-sign violations, overloading, excess passengers, seat-belt violations, certain two-wheeler safety violations, and insurance- and licensing-related violations.

Lawyers Raise Concerns

However, legal experts said the relaxation should not extend to offences where the conduct poses a serious threat to other road users.

Adv. Tanaji Desai said, “The Bill introduces certain liberal policies like the policy of not immediately subjecting a person who has not renewed his driving licence to punishment, but before any law is decriminalised or punishments are reduced or removed, the rights of the victim of such an offence should also be looked into and there should be a balance between the rights of the accused as well as the rights of the victim. Further, the Bill, after it is enforced, should be widely circulated so every common man, including those belonging to the marginalised sections of society, is aware of the same so no citizen is exploited for lack of legal knowledge.”

Adv. Adnan Mookhtiar said, “Decriminalisation of minor offences which are of a technical nature, as well as reduction of punishment for several minor and technical offences, should be regarded as a welcome move as it promotes the reformative theory of punishment rather than the punitive theory of punishment. Further, it would reduce the burden on courts, which are already overburdened. However, giving power to executive authorities to levy any form of punishment, even if that is merely a fine, should not violate the fundamental rights of the person who is being punished, as every person accused of an offence has a right to plead innocence and it is generally the prosecution’s case to prove that person guilty, while the decision of whether the accused is innocent or guilty is solely in the hands of a neutral body which we call the Judiciary.”

He added that offences involving rash and negligent driving should remain outside the scope of liberalisation, warning that reducing punishment for such offences could endanger public safety and create law-and-order concerns. He also cautioned that allowing executive authorities to impose penalties, even minor fines, could increase the risk of misuse and corruption if adequate safeguards are not maintained.

Distinction Between Minor And Serious Violations

On the practical impact of compounding, Adv. Amrendra Pargaonkar said, “For minor offences, where there is no FIR, if the matter is compounded, the person can go scot-free—there is no conviction, there is no criminal case against him, which does not affect his career also. Since in many corporate jobs background checks are required, in a way it is good. But in cases where the person is caught for driving rashly or in a case having severe consequences, there should be a trial and, if found guilty, the person should be made to pay a heavy fine.”

Pargaonkar’s observation highlights the distinction between minor regulatory violations and offences involving rash or negligent driving. Advocates practising before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) said that cases reaching the MACT involve a different category of proceedings and are not affected by the present changes.

Transport Sector Welcomes Reform

The transport sector has welcomed the broader reform. Bal Malkit Singh, Adviser and former President of the All India Motor Transport Congress, said, “The Jan Vishwas reforms are a significant step towards making India’s motor vehicle enforcement system more practical, transparent, and business-friendly. Decriminalising minor offences and providing a simplified mechanism for compounding will reduce unnecessary litigation, save valuable time for vehicle owners and transporters, and improve ease of compliance. I welcome this long-awaited reform and hope that its implementation across the states will be smooth, uniform, and technology-driven.”

The reform is expected to reduce the number of minor motor vehicle cases reaching courts and provide faster disposal of eligible violations. However, its implementation will be closely watched, particularly regarding how enforcement authorities exercise their powers and how motorists can contest allegations when they dispute a violation.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Rabale Traffic Policemen Save Tempo Driver After Seizure Triggers Crash In Airoli

The Jan Vishwas approach is based on the principle that not every regulatory breach needs to be treated as a crime. Legal experts have emphasised that this principle must be balanced with road safety, victims’ rights, and due process.

For motorists, the reform could mean fewer court-related complications; for the enforcement system, the challenge will be to ensure that easier compounding does not weaken accountability for conduct that puts lives at risk.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/