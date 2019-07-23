Jan Ashirwad yatra’s like pilgrimage: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray Monday said his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to thank people for the party's good showing in the Lok Sabha polls has been like a pilgrimage.

He went on to say that if the places he visited during the yatra get rains, then he was ready to criss-cross the state on foot. He was speaking in Shrirampur in Ahmedanagar district, over 250 kilometres from here.

“Without your (people's) support, I cannot create a new Maharashtra. I need your support to fulfill your dreams and aspirations," he said at the gathering.

Thackeray said his party's alliance with the BJP was to make farmers' debt-free and to ensure they get their crop insurance claims quickly, among other issues.

“We have to work to make the state drought-free, unemployment-free and pollution-free. I may not be a farmer but I understand their grief. I have been touring drought affected areas and trying to help farmers since 2012,” he said.

“If the places I visited get rains, I am ready to walk across the entire state,” Thackeray asserted. He also interacted with students in Ahmednagar. “I have been interacting with students in different parts of the state every month. I have been sensing the young generation wants to ask questions regarding various issues facing them.