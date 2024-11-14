Jamnalal Bajaj Awards 2024: 4 Social Workers Honored For Contributions To Education, Health, Women’s Welfare, And Gandhian Values

Winners of the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards 2024 honored for their contributions to education, health, and promoting Gandhian values | Facebook

Mumbai: The 46th Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards were conferred on four eminent social workers for their contribution to education, health, employment, and dissemination of Gandhian values.

The awards promote Gandhian values and Jamnalal Bajaj’s ideologies. The awards for Constructive Work and Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development was instituted in 1978. The recognition for Development and Welfare of Women and Children was introduced in 1980 in the memory of Padma Vibhushan Jankidevi Bajaj, wife of Jamnalal Bajaj. The International Award, instituted in 1988 is presented to an individual with foreign nationality for 'Promoting Gandhian Values Outside India'.

The awards, carrying a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh each, were presented in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 13. The Chief Guest at the award ceremony was Dr Abhay Bang, Founder and Director, Society for Education, Action and Research in Community Health.

Rashmi Bharti from Uttarakhand, recepient of the award for 'Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development' has spent over three decades creating sustainable livelihoods and co-operatives, empowering local communities, and preserving traditional crafts, benefitting over 2,000 artisans.

Along with her husband, Rajnish, she founded Avani which revived hand spinning and weaving, creating employment opportunities. Avani has helped the installation of 3,000 solar lights in 25 villages, bringing renewable energy access to remote communities.

Dr Tulasi Munda, 86, from Odisha who received the award for 'Development and Welfare of Women and Children' is known as 'Tulasi Apa' after a lifetime of work helping tribal communities. Founder and secretary of Adivasi Vikash Samity, she used education and social reform for over six decades to change the lives of marginalised people in the mining regions. She taught herself to read and write and began educating others at a young age, eventually teaching over 20,000 children. All through this, she promoted Gandhian principles of self-governance and Gram Swaraj. She has mediated in labor disputes in the region.

Reverend Erik Kumedisa from Democratic Republic of Congo, recipient of the international award, is an academic and pastor who has devoted his life to promoting peace and Gandhian principles. He founded the Gandhi Monks Community and inspired individuals through education, non-violence advocacy, and community initiatives.

He established the Gandhi Science and Peace Institute in Kikwit which offers courses on rural economy, peace education, and inter-religious theology. His other work include publication and free distribution of materials on Gandhian ideas, a community FM radio station, and skills training.

Girija Nandan who received the 'Award for Constructive Work' has dedicated his life to advancing Gandhian ideals in Bihar and Jharkhand. He co-founded Nav Bharat Jagriti Kendra in 1971, which provides education, healthcare, and advocacy for social justice and inter-caste harmony. He began his journey working with political leader Lok Nayak Jayprakash Narayan during famines in Odisha and Bihar.