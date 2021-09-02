e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:14 AM IST

Jalna: Deputy engineer of Zilla Parishad held while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

PTI
A deputy engineer of the Jalna Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a village sarpanch on Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said here.

The accused was identified as Damodar Ghorpade (53), an acting deputy engineer with the rural water supply department of the Zilla Parishad.

The sarpanch had submitted a bill of Rs 7,40,000 for the construction of a new water pipeline at his village in Jalna tehsil.

Ghorpade allegedly demanded Rs 75,000 to pass the bill.

After the sarpanch lodged a complaint, ACB sleuths laid a trap and arrested Ghorpade while accepting Rs 10, 000. A case was registered against him at the Kadim Jalna police station, the official added.

Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:14 AM IST
