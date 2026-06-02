Jain Organisations Urge Maharashtra Govt To Withdraw Devasthan Inams Abolition Draft Act, Cite Threat To Temple Autonomy

Jain community leaders submit their objections to the proposed Devasthan Inams Abolition draft law during a meeting with Maharashtra ministers | File Photo

Mumbai, June 2: Jain organisations have urged the Maharashtra government to withdraw the proposed Maharashtra Devasthan Inams Abolition (Draft) Act, 2026.

On Tuesday, a delegation of Jain representatives, led by Maharashtra Skills Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, met Revenue Minister Chandrakant Bawankule to express opposition to the proposed legislation.

The Shree Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathan, a federation representing more than 750 Jain trusts and institutions across Mumbai and over 1.1 million members of the Jain community, said it was shocked by the draft law and warned that it could undermine the historical autonomy of religious properties and temple trusts.

Concerns over consultation process

In a representation submitted to Bawankule, the federation raised concerns over what it described as serious procedural shortcomings in the government's consultation process. It criticised the limited period provided for public feedback, noting that objections and suggestions must be submitted by 5 June 2026.

According to the organisation, inadequate publicity has left many temple management bodies and devotees, particularly in rural areas, unaware of the proposed changes.

Advocate Kamlesh Shah, executive committee member of the Shree Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathan, said the federation estimates that at least 65 Jain temples in Maharashtra with substantial inam land holdings could be affected by the legislation.

"The land was donated by kings and zamindars to provide revenue for the upkeep of the temples," Shah said.

Objections to feedback mechanism

The federation also criticised the mechanism established for collecting public feedback. It pointed out that submissions can only be made through the offices of the six Divisional Commissioners, despite the state comprising 36 districts.

The draft notification, it added, does not provide complete postal addresses, contact numbers, or dedicated email facilities, making participation difficult for stakeholders.

Citing the Union government's 2014 Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the representation argued that draft legislation affecting specific communities should be widely publicised and accompanied by an explanatory note outlining its objectives and major provisions.

The federation said the current draft lacks a statement of reasons and objectives, making it difficult for stakeholders to understand the rationale behind the proposal.

Call for withdrawal of the draft bill

The organisation further argued that deities are recognised under established legal precedents as juristic persons with independent property rights, while trustees act only as custodians. It urged the government either to withdraw the bill or significantly extend the consultation period and hold discussions with stakeholders before proceeding further.

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Jain leaders also expressed solidarity with Hindu organisations opposing the legislation. "When Hindu places of worship are affected, we have always supported them," Shah said.

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