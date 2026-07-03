Jaggery-Laden Truck Left Hanging Off Thane Flyover After Early Morning Crash On Ghodbunder Road | Video | File photo

Thane: A majo accident disrupted traffic on the busy Ghodbunder Road early Friday morning after a cargo truck loaded with 12 tonnes of jaggery rammed into a flyover divider and was left precariously hanging off the bridge. Miraculously, no injuries or casualties have been reported from the scene.

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Control Lost on Flyover

According to official sources from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the incident occurred at around 5:00 AM on July 3 on the Kasarvadavali Flyover, directly opposite Oscar Hospital and near Titan Hospital.

The TATA truck (registration number MH 12 FC 6177), owned by Amol Kamthe and driven by Tushar Kamthe, was en route from Pune to Dahanu carrying a massive payload of jaggery. The driver reportedly lost control of the heavy vehicle, causing it to crash violently into the flyover's concrete divider. The impact was so severe that the cabin and front chassis of the truck broke through the barrier, leaving the vehicle dangerously suspended over the edge of the flyover looking down toward the service road below.

Emergency Response and Recovery Operations

The RDMC received an emergency call regarding the situation at 9:10 AM, prompting an immediate mobilization of rescue and traffic management personnel.

Traffic Police Officer Mr. Pawar, who reported the incident, coordinated with municipal teams to initiate a complex recovery operation. A comprehensive fleet of emergency vehicles was deployed to the site, including:

RDMC Deployment: One pickup vehicle and a JCB machine.

Traffic Police Deployment: One heavy-duty hydra crane and an additional recovery crane.

Current Status: Personnel from both the disaster management cell and the traffic department are actively working at the site to stabilize and safely tow away the accidental truck. Traffic on the Kasarvadavali stretch of Ghodbunder Road is being regulated while the high-stakes recovery operation is underway.