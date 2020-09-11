I've nothing to do with Kangana Ranaut case: Governor BS Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Friday, broke his silence on the controversy surrounding Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, clarifying that he has nothing to do with it.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had recently demolished the alleged illegal alterations of the actress’ Pali Hill office. The governor revealed his stand two days after media reports suggested that he was upset and had called Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Principal Advisor Ajoy Mehta seeking explanation in this regard.

After the launch of his coffee table book, the governor denied reports of being angry over the manner in which the civic body had demolished the actress’ office. “I am not angry and I have nothing to do with it,” he noted. He also set at rest rumours about his resentment in the Kangana Ranaut episode.

Further, Koshyari clarified, “I don’t interfere in anyone’s work (without mentioning the CM). I intervene if my opinion is sought.” The governor said he does not believe there is conflict between him and the state government. “There is a state government that has its own commitments and works for the same. I have no conflict, all are my friends. The government is trying its best. The more people you involve in decision-making, it is better for better results,” he noted.

Concerning the conducting of final year examinations by 13 non-agricultural universities in the state, the governor said that the Supreme Court has delivered its judgement. Thereafter, the higher and technical minister and VCs held meetings and they decided to hold these examinations. “Why should I intervene in this matter?” he asked.

On the nomination of 12 members from the governor’s quota in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Koshyari said it was not proper to criticise the governor as those (Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress) who should recommend these names, have not yet done it.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athavale met Koshyari and complained that BMC has meted anger against Ranaut by demolishing her office and serving 24 hours of notice.” Kangana should get compensation and action should be taken against the concerned BMC officers, he said.