'It's nothing less than great betrayal': #ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra trends after suspense mounts over govt formation

Hours after the BJP declined to form government in Maharashtra on Sunday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday night asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, mounting suspense over formation of government in the state. While the tensions bewteen BJP and Shiv Sena continues, #ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra has started trending on Twitter.

The Sena, the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30pm on November 11, to stake the claim. While the Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first. Koshyari asked Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde to "indicate willingness and ability" of the party to form government in Maharashtra, a Raj Bhavan statement said.