'It's nothing less than great betrayal': #ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra trends after suspense mounts over govt formation

Hours after the BJP declined to form government in Maharashtra on Sunday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday night asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, mounting suspense over formation of government in the state. While the tensions bewteen BJP and Shiv Sena continues, #ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra has started trending on Twitter.
The Sena, the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30pm on November 11, to stake the claim. While the Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first. Koshyari asked Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde to "indicate willingness and ability" of the party to form government in Maharashtra, a Raj Bhavan statement said.
The Sena and the BJP have been locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of the post of the chief minister since the last 16 days when the results of the assembly polls were announced. Fadnavis had rejected Thackeray's claims that BJP chief Amit Shah was agreed to his demand for a rotational chief ministership ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
Since then, #ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra has started trending on Twitter. Here's what netizens had to say on Shiv Sena-BJP split:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)