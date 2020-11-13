It’s MVA vs BJP in state council polls to 5 seats

Finally, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have reached at an understanding to jointly contest the Legislative Council elections to three graduate and two teachers constituencies in a serious bid to take on the BJP. This is for the first time, the MVA will be pitted against the BJP especially when the Shiv Sena-led government will complete one year in office on November 28.

MVA’s move is crucial especially when three parties had independently begun preparations for going solo but ultimately senior leaders intervened to arrive at a seat adjustment. As per the arrangement, NCP will contest Pune and Aurangabad graduate constituencies where it has fielded Arun Lad and former legislator Satish Chavan respectively. Both on Thursday filed their nominations in the presence of state NCP chief and Minister of Water Resources Jayant Patil.

Congress has nominated Abhijit Vanjari in Nagpur graduate constituency and Jayant Ajgaonkar in Pune teachers constituency. Shiv Sena will contest the election to the Amravati teachers constituency and it has nominated legislator Shrikant Deshpande.

As far as the BJP is concerned, the party has fielded Girish Boralkar in Aurangabad, city mayor Sandeep Joshi in Nagpur and Sangram Deshmukh in Pune graduate constituencies. The party has nominated Nitin Dahade in Amravati teachers constituency.

The voting is scheduled for December 1 and counting will take place on December 3.