'It's In Safe Hands': Mumbai Animal Group Rescues Pig Brought To Counter Sacrificial Goats In Mira Road |

Mumbai: Pal Foundation has announced that the pig brought near the Bakra Mandi protest site during the Mira Road communal tensions is now safe. The organisation shared an update on social media stating that the animal is currently in safe hands. However, it remains unclear whether Pal Foundation itself facilitated the rescue or placement of the animal.

The development comes after disturbing visuals linked to the incident surfaced online. Videos circulating on social media show the animal crying and wailing, visuals that many users described as distressing and disturbing. The issue also drew attention online after Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez commented on Pal Foundation’s Instagram post asking, “Where is the pig.”

The pig had become the centre of controversy during tense developments in Mira Road on Tuesday, where protests linked to Bakri Eid preparations escalated into clashes between two communities, prompting heavy police deployment and a lathi charge in parts of the locality.

The dispute began at Poonam Cluster Society over a temporary shed allegedly built for housing goats ahead of Bakrid. The structure was later demolished by civic authorities following objections raised by local Hindu residents and organisations. Tensions escalated further after individuals linked to Hindu groups allegedly brought a pig near the Bakra Mandi protest site, questioning why goats linked to Bakrid preparations were being permitted while other concerns were being raised.

The move triggered heated arguments between members of both communities, with viral videos showing confrontations and chaos near the locality. According to local residents, attempts were later allegedly made to reconstruct the demolished structure, triggering fresh protests that escalated into scuffles. Police intervened after crowd sizes increased and later conducted a lathi charge to disperse gatherings and restore order.

Heavy police deployment continues in sensitive areas of Mira Road, while authorities have urged residents to avoid rumours and refrain from circulating inflammatory content on social media. Officials said the situation remains under control.

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