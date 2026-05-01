'It's Been 2 Hours': Supriya Sule Stuck In Mumbai–Pune Expressway Jam On Maharashtra Day; Shares Video Of Traffic |

Mumbai: NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule was among hundreds of commuters caught in a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on Friday while travelling to Pune to attend a Maharashtra Day event.

Sule shared a video from the spot, showing a long line of vehicles stuck on the expressway. “It has been two hours,” she said, interacting with fellow motorists around her. In the clip, she is seen speaking in Marathi with a driver, who responded with “Jai Maharashtra.”

Heavy Traffic Reported On Expressway

Heavy traffic snarled vehicular movement on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on Friday morning, leaving commuters stranded for hours, particularly along the Khandala Ghat stretch and near Lonavala. The congestion once again highlighted persistent bottlenecks on one of Maharashtra’s busiest corridors.

Several travellers reported delays exceeding two hours, with traffic crawling in both lanes heading towards Lonavala. However, the situation improved slightly after vehicles crossed the ghat section and moved beyond the Lonavala stretch. Visuals from the spot showed long queues of vehicles winding along the hillside, with no immediate signs of the traffic easing during peak hours.

The traffic congestion occurred on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, coinciding with the opening of the much-anticipated ‘Missing Link’ project for public use. The project, implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, aims to streamline travel between Mumbai and Pune by reducing distance and travel time.

However, the combination of the project’s opening, weekend travel and the state holiday led to a surge in vehicular movement, contributing to the heavy congestion. Sule was on her way to Pune to attend a flag-hoisting ceremony marking Maharashtra Day.

Across the state, celebrations were held to commemorate the formation of Maharashtra. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the national flag and later visited Hutatma Chowk to pay tribute to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

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