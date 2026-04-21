'...It Will Pass': NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore On Rejection Of Women's Reservation Bill In Lok Sabha

'...Will Ensure It Passes': NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore On Rejection Of Women's Reservation Bill In Lok Sabha | IANS

Navi Mumbai: Reacting to the rejection of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar expressed disappointment, saying women’s reservation was a crucial step for the country and that women in India have long proven themselves as leaders, not merely contributors to society.

Speaking to IANS, Rahatkar said women in India have played significant leadership roles throughout history and cited figures such as Ahilyabai Holkar, Savitribai Phule and Rani Lakshmibai as examples of women who left a lasting mark through leadership, administration and social contribution.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being rejected in the Lok Sabha, National Commission for Women, Chairperson, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar says, "Women’s reservation was very important, and preparations for it were also being made in the country.… pic.twitter.com/I1NGttUVX8 — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2026

"Women’s reservation was very important, and preparations for it were also being made in the country. The women of our country are not just participants; they are leaders. They have led this nation at different times. For example, Ahilyabai Holkar played an important role in leadership and administration. In the field of education, Savitribai Phule made remarkable contributions..." she said.

She said the time had come for women to get a reservation and noted that women had struggled for decades for such a measure. Calling the bill’s rejection deeply saddening, Rahatkar said she was personally pained by the development.

At the same time, she asserted that the effort would not stop here. She said attempts to secure a reservation for women would continue and expressed confidence that the bill would eventually be passed in the future.

The development comes after the Lok Sabha, on April 11, rejected the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill. A total of 528 members participated in the voting, with 298 in favour and 230 against. However, the bill fell short of the required two-thirds majority, 326 votes, needed for a constitutional amendment.

The proposed legislation sought to expand the strength of the House from 543 to 850 seats and enable delimitation based on data from the post-2026 Census. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House during the voting process.

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