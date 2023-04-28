 IT raids in Mumbai, NCR: Estimated ₹30,000 Cr transferred out of India by hawala operators, crypto exchanges
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIT raids in Mumbai, NCR: Estimated ₹30,000 Cr transferred out of India by hawala operators, crypto exchanges

IT raids in Mumbai, NCR: Estimated ₹30,000 Cr transferred out of India by hawala operators, crypto exchanges

The hawala operators were suspected to be laundering unaccounted funds using crypto exchanges to transfer payments overseas in the grab of media advertisement.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
IT raids in Mumbai, NCR: Estimated ₹30,000 Cr transferred out of India by hawala operators, crypto exchanges | Representative image

Mumbai: A syndicate of hawala operators remitting funds overseas by cryptocurrency exchanges and digital tokens in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai were searched by the Income Tax (IT) Department on Friday for alleged tax evasion.

The hawala operators were suspected to be laundering unaccounted funds using crypto exchanges to transfer payments overseas in the grab of media advertisement.

Read Also
Mumbai: Proceedings against Mehul Choksi’s former executive stayed in fraud case
article-image

Black money laundering

“The anonymity and decentralisation offered by these technologies has made crypto currencies attractive for criminal enterprises looking to evade the traditional banking system and launder black money. Hawala channel transfers funds outside India and crypto allows moving unaccounted transactions evading taxes across borders,” explained a senior IT official.

The taxmen suspect an estimated Rs30,000 crore has been transferred out of India by hawala operators and crypto exchanges.

Recently, IT officials had arrested a hawala operator transferring funds to crypto exchange in Singapore to convert black money into cryptocurrencies to be laundered into legitimate businesses. The tax investigation had led to seizures of over Rs100 crore crypto assets.

Read Also
Mumbai cyber safe: Techie loses ₹40 lakh to 'like video & earn' fraud 
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC rations water to meet demand ahead of delayed monsoon forecasted by IMD

Navi Mumbai: NMMC rations water to meet demand ahead of delayed monsoon forecasted by IMD

Bombay High Court considers age, grants bail to 20-year-old in POCSO case

Bombay High Court considers age, grants bail to 20-year-old in POCSO case

Mumbai: BMC seeks new cameras to spot pipeline leaks

Mumbai: BMC seeks new cameras to spot pipeline leaks

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Technical issues delay 2nd south-bound tunnel boring work

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Technical issues delay 2nd south-bound tunnel boring work

IT raids in Mumbai, NCR: Estimated ₹30,000 Cr transferred out of India by hawala operators, crypto...

IT raids in Mumbai, NCR: Estimated ₹30,000 Cr transferred out of India by hawala operators, crypto...