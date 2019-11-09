It never rains, it pours: Mumbai breaks 40-year record for November showers

Mumbai has had a record-breaking year of rainfall and with the current weather, the recorded amount of rainfall might just go higher. Mumbai has had rains since June and even after the Southwest Monsoon period has ended a month ago, the city witnesses shower almost every week.

Usually, October marks the end of the rainy season, but even as the first week of November has ended, the city has been drenched a couple of times. On the first day of November, the city saw 46 mm of rains, after which rains since yesterday until 2:30 pm today have amounted to a whopping 63 mm. Which resulted in a record 109 mm of rains in November alone. These rains have been a result of the Cyclonic Storm Maha and its proximity to the Konkan coast.

The average rainfall for this month is 9.9 mm, whereas the decade-old record is at 77.5 mm, which was recorded in 2009. However, the all-time highest amount of rainfall recorded in the month of November is 101.3 mm, which was witnessed in the year 1979.

Therefore, in the short period of eight days, Mumbai has broken the all-time November record for rainfall which was last observed 40 years ago.