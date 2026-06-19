'It Is Not Pressing Staff Of Petitioner Schools To Perform BLO Duties': ECI Tells Bombay HC

The Election Commission informed the Bombay High Court that staff from petitioner schools will not be compelled to undertake BLO duties for now | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 19: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday informed the Bombay High Court that private unaided schools and teachers who have challenged their deployment as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Mumbai need not fear any coercive action for now, as the poll body is not pressing them to join the ongoing electoral revision exercise.

The assurance came during the hearing of petitions filed by private unaided schools, educational trusts and teachers challenging show-cause notices issued for failing to report for BLO duties as part of the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7.

ECI assures no coercive action

Appearing for the ECI, senior advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted that the issue was limited to Mumbai city and suburban areas, as sufficient manpower was available elsewhere in the state. He told the court that around 120 persons had already joined BLO duties in the suburbs and none of them belonged to the petitioner institutions.

"We don't need new recruits from these petitioner institutes," Kumbhakoni said, adding, "We are not pressing anyone to join coercively."

Petitioners raise concerns

The petitioners argued that BLO duties are primarily meant for government and semi-government employees and that deploying staff from private unaided schools disrupts academic activities. They contended that such duties adversely affect the functioning of schools, students' education and teachers' responsibilities. They also expressed concern over possible coercive action, citing FIRs lodged against teachers in similar cases.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the petitioners, pointed out that FIRs had already been registered against some teachers and questioned whether those who had joined the duty had the freedom to withdraw.

Responding to this, Kumbhakoni said those performing BLO duties had joined voluntarily as part of "national duty".

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HC records ECI statement

Recording the ECI's statement, the bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad observed that "for the present, the petitioners need not be apprehensive" and granted the ECI time till July 2 to file its reply. The petitioners may file their rejoinder by July 10, and the matter will be heard on July 16.

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