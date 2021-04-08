It is like a tsunami, says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray; urges traders to cooperate

Undeterred by the protests of traders and other organisations, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday justified the imposition of the ‘Break the Chain’ restrictions, describing the second wave of Covid-19 as a ‘tsunami’ and saying that breaking the virus chain was the only effective option. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at a video conference with trade bodies, CAs and company secretaries, made it clear at the outset that the state government was not against them but the curbs had been imposed to combat the virus spread. Thackeray, in his appeal, sought their cooperation in the fight against virus and assured that the government would amend the guidelines after seriously taking into account their suggestions.

Thackeray held a meeting on Tuesday afternoon following outrage from traders across the state and also after the BJP stepped in to flag their issues.

“The situation is alarming. The present crisis is quite serious. The government had no desire to impose a lockdown or restrictions on the businesses and earnings of the workers. The government has strengthened health infrastructure during the year but despite that, it may be inadequate in the wake of rising Covid-19 patients,” said Thackeray. He noted that the government was increasing the pace of vaccination but the stock was now limited. The Centre has already denied the state’s demand to vaccinate those above 25 years of age.