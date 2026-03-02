'It Is An Astronomical Challenge' Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Clarifies About Confusion Regarding Holi 2026 Dates

IANS X Account

Mumbai: Mid-growing confusion over the exact date of Holi celebrations this year, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday sought to clarify the situation, linking the uncertainty to a lunar eclipse coinciding with the festive period.

Speaking to IANS, Nirupam said the rare overlap of the festival calendar and the celestial event has resulted in differing interpretations among priests and religious bodies regarding the appropriate day and time for observance. “There is considerable confusion this time because of the lunar eclipse. Owing to the eclipse, people are advised not to step out during specific hours,” he said.

He explained that as per traditional beliefs, religious activities are often avoided during an eclipse, prompting variations in observance across regions. As a result, Holi is being celebrated on different days in different parts of the country.

Describing the situation as an “astronomical challenge,” Nirupam noted that such occurrences occasionally lead to differences in festival dates, depending on local customs and interpretations of the lunar calendar.

Despite the confusion, the Shiv Sena leader extended his wishes to citizens. He urged people to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm, whether they mark it on March 3 or March 4, while maintaining decorum. “Celebrate Holi joyfully, but in a civilised manner. When we observe our festivals with dignity, it enhances their respect,” he said.

About Holi 2026

Holi, also known as Dhuleti, Dhulandi, or Rangwali Holi, stands out as one of India’s most colourful and widely celebrated festivals. The timing of the festival changes every year as it follows the Hindu lunar calendar. In 2026, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, with the main festival of colours celebrated on Wednesday, March 4.

Significance

The festival traces its roots to ancient Hindu lore. As per legend, Holika, the sister of demon king Hiranyakashipu, possessed a boon that protected her from fire. Seeking to punish her nephew Prahlad for his unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu, she entered a blazing pyre with him. However, divine grace ensured Prahlad’s safety, while Holika perished in the flames.

Holika Dahan symbolises the triumph of devotion and virtue over arrogance and evil. On the eve of Holi, people gather to light bonfires, offer grains and coconuts, and recite prayers, reaffirming the enduring message that good ultimately prevails over wrongdoing.

