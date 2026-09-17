‘It Is A Matter Of Great Joy’: Piyush Goyal Wishes PM Modi On 76th Birthday, Hails 25 Years Of Service |

Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 76, highlighting his nearly 25 years of service across fields and expressing hope that he would continue to guide the country towards the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Goyal said Modi's birthday was being marked through various service-oriented programmes across the country.

“It is a matter of great joy for all of us today that we are celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through acts of service at various locations across the country,” Goyal said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On PM Modi's birthday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "It is a matter of great joy for all of us today that we are celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through acts of service at various locations across the country. The PM has… pic.twitter.com/uJ2SHRsknN — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

Goyal highlights Modi's development vision

Goyal said Modi's vision extended beyond individual projects and encompassed creating opportunities for young people, empowering women, expanding access to healthcare and education, generating employment and strengthening India's position globally.

He also highlighted the Prime Minister's stated goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

Goyal expressed confidence that India would achieve the Viksit Bharat goal and prayed for Modi's health and long life.

“I pray to God to grant PM Modi a long and healthy life, so that he may continue to guide and lead us for years to come, inspiring and motivating us all to dedicate our lives to the nation,” Goyal said.

PM Modi turns 76

Born on September 17, 1950, Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday. The occasion also comes close to the completion of 25 years since Modi first assumed executive office as Gujarat Chief Minister in October 2001. He served as Gujarat Chief Minister before becoming Prime Minister in 2014 and began his third consecutive term as PM in 2024.

Moreover, birthday greetings poured in from political leaders across the country, with several leaders wishing Modi good health and a long life.

25-foot sand art at Puri Beach

Subsequently, marking Modi's 76th birthday, Padma Shri awardee and renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 25-foot sand art installation at Puri Beach in Odisha.

Furthermore, the artwork was adorned with around 2,500 earthen lamps and carried a message marking Modi's birthday and 25 years of service.

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