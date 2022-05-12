ISSF Junior World Cup 2022: Thane Traffic DCP's son Rudrankksh Patil bags gold in all-Indian men’s air rifle final in Germany

Thane: In a proud moment for the Thanekars the Thane deputy commissioner of police, Traffic, Balasaheb Patil's son Rudrankksh Patil won a gold medal in men's 10m Air Rifle event at ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

On the first day of the competition, which was on Tuesday, Rudrankksh topped the qualification stage with 627.5 points.

On Wednesday, May 11, Rudrankksh dominated all three stages of the competition over two days of shooting.

Even though in the final it was Abhinav the Indian who started stronger in the early stages going up 4-2 after the first three shots, Rudrankksh recovered quickly and went past his countryman, keeping his nose ahead till the very end to seal victory. Germany's Nils Palberg won bronze.

At the event, India is presently leading in the number of medals won as well with one gold and two silver medals.

Speaking with the FPJ correspondent Rudrankksh Patil father Balasaheb Patil said, " It's really a proud moment for me. Behind the of Rudrankksh's success is the hardwork of his coaches, mentors and also the sportsmanship spirit. He succeeded because of his dedication to always improving his game."

Men's 10m Air Rifle event qualification stage table | issf-sports.org

Men's 10m Air Rifle event Intermediate Results | issf-sports.org

Men's 10m Air Rifle event Final Results | issf-sports.org

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:14 AM IST