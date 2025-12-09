 'Islam Does Not Prohibit Salutations To The Motherland': Shia Law Board Counters Jamiat’s Stand On Vande Mataram
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Islam Does Not Prohibit Salutations To The Motherland': Shia Law Board Counters Jamiat’s Stand On Vande Mataram

'Islam Does Not Prohibit Salutations To The Motherland': Shia Law Board Counters Jamiat’s Stand On Vande Mataram

Abbas said that obtaining a correct and authentic Urdu translation of the national song would help Muslims understand its meaning and decide whether they wish to recite it. He emphasised that the spirit of the song must be known before forming an opinion.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Maulana Yasoob Abbas | Facebook

On a day when the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said that the lyrics of the national song Vande Mataram contradict Islamic beliefs, the All India Shia Personal Law Board asserted that Islam does not prohibit expressions of respect or salutations to the motherland.

“If Vande Mataram means the same, we have no objection,” said Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the Board.

Calls for an Accurate Urdu Translation to Avoid Misinterpretation

Abbas said that obtaining a correct and authentic Urdu translation of the national song would help Muslims understand its meaning and decide whether they wish to recite it. He emphasised that the spirit of the song must be known before forming an opinion.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: Salon Owner Assaulted With Iron Rod Over Nose Hair Trim Argument In Koparkhairane; Accused Absconding
Navi Mumbai Crime: Salon Owner Assaulted With Iron Rod Over Nose Hair Trim Argument In Koparkhairane; Accused Absconding
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring

Criticises Deoband Fatwa, Calls It a Publicity Stunt

Amid the ongoing controversy, Abbas criticised the fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Deoband, calling it a “publicity stunt.” He urged efforts to resolve the debate conclusively instead of allowing it to escalate repeatedly.

Patriotism an Essential Part of Faith, Says Abbas

Abbas said patriotism is an essential value and that loving one’s country is integral to faith. He warned that prioritising religion over the nation reflects a “Taliban-like mentality,” which can create complications. He suggested that attention should instead be directed toward key national issues such as employment, healthcare, and education.

Read Also
MP News: 'Jo Vande Matram Nahi Bolte Wo Lahore Ka Ticket Karwa Le,' Says Dhirendra Shastri At...
article-image

Jamiat Reiterates Objection to Song’s Theological Elements

Earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani said that Muslims do not object to others singing Vande Mataram, but added that the song contains elements that contradict Islamic monotheistic beliefs.

In a post on X, Madani said the song’s verses liken the homeland to a deity and to Durga Mata, and use expressions associated with worship elements that conflict with Islamic theology.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Crime: Salon Owner Assaulted With Iron Rod Over Nose Hair Trim Argument In...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Salon Owner Assaulted With Iron Rod Over Nose Hair Trim Argument In...

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Assures Chargesheet Soon In Phaltan Lady Doctor Suicide Case, Vows Strict...

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Assures Chargesheet Soon In Phaltan Lady Doctor Suicide Case, Vows Strict...

Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Launches Public Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage

Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Launches Public Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage

200-Gram Gold Bar Worth ₹24 Lakh Stolen From Mumbai Home; Accused Arrested In Kanpur

200-Gram Gold Bar Worth ₹24 Lakh Stolen From Mumbai Home; Accused Arrested In Kanpur

Mumbai Metro One Announces Integration With Uber App; Commuters Can Now Book Metro Tickets...

Mumbai Metro One Announces Integration With Uber App; Commuters Can Now Book Metro Tickets...