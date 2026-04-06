ISIS Terror Plot Foiled: Delhi Special Cell Arrests 2 In Mumbai, Handler Held In Odisha |

Mumbai: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell, with assistance from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), on Saturday conducted searches at two locations in Mumbai and a nearby district in connection with a case involving suspected links to online propaganda associated with the banned terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), officials said.

In the multi-state operation, three youths were arrested for their alleged engagement with extremist content on social media platforms and for being part of a conspiracy to carry out blasts in Delhi and other states, which was foiled, officials added.

Two of the accused have been identified as Mohammad Hamad Siddiqui (19) from Kurla and Mosaib Ahmad (30), alias Sonu alias Kalam, from Khadavli in Thane district near Mumbai. The third accused, identified as Bada Imran, who is suspected to be one of the handlers linked to ISIS’s online propaganda network, was arrested from Odisha.

The operation was carried out across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and other states as part of a coordinated probe into suspected online radicalisation and terror links, sources said.

According to officials familiar with the investigation, teams recovered materials including a toy train, electronic components such as wires and circuits, and other equipment suspected to have been used for assembling an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).Investigation reveal that the two Mumbai-based accused were attempting to fabricate an explosive device using a toy train as a vehicle, allegedly acting on instructions from Bada Imran.

The agency also recovered digital content related to the fabrication of low-intensity explosive devices, including instructions on procuring materials and assembling components. Sources said the material was sourced from online propaganda magazines linked to ISIS, which allegedly provided step-by-step guidance for manufacturing explosives using chemical components.

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All three accused are currently in the custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell. Investigators said the youths may have been self-radicalised through online content and were allegedly part of encrypted messaging groups, including channels on Telegram. Sources added that the accused were also using Signal to communicate with each other and were allegedly involved in discussions related to a possible terror conspiracy targeting multiple locations in India. These groups are believed to include foreign nationals and individuals suspected to be handlers or facilitators associated with ISIS.

Officials said several digital devices, chat records, and online content linked to extremist propaganda were recovered during the operation and are being analysed as part of the ongoing investigation. Sources added that forensic examination of these materials is expected to provide further leads on the suspects’ alleged network, communication patterns, and possible links to handlers associated with ISIS.

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