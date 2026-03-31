ED Adds 19 More Accused In ₹1,146 Crore Ambar Dalal Money Laundering Case

Enforcement Directorate expands probe into Ambar Dalal case, adding more accused in alleged money laundering scam | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 31: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has added 19 more accused to the money laundering case registered against chartered accountant Ambar Dalal and his firm, Ritz Consultancy Services.

According to the case registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police, Dalal is accused of accepting ₹1,146.24 crore from 2,015 investors since 2015. He allegedly returned only ₹581.90 crore, leaving ₹564.33 crore unpaid.

ED expands probe

The ED, which initiated a money laundering probe, filed its first prosecution complaint in January 2023 against Dalal and his close aide, Rashmi Prasad. A year later, the agency expanded the case to include firms and stakeholders alleged to have received parts of the proceeds of crime.

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Court takes cognisance

The agency claimed the accused are involved in concealing or possessing proceeds of crime and projecting them as untainted property. Taking cognisance, the court issued notices to all individuals and firms, observing strong prima facie evidence to proceed.

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