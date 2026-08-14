ISA Urges Faster Stroke Recognition, Expands Doctor Training As India Records Over 18 Lakh Cases Annually

L to R - Dr. Arvind Sharma (Secretary), Dr. Vikram Huded (President) &bDr. Nirmal Surya, Organising Secretary, 12th ISA Stroke Summer School 2026 and Past President, Indian Stroke Association | File Photo

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: The Indian Stroke Association (ISA) has called for greater public awareness of early stroke symptoms and continued training of doctors in tier-2 and tier-3 cities to ensure timely treatment during the critical early hours. The association has already trained around 10,000 doctors in stroke management and said the mission is continuing across the country.

Nearly 1 in 7 stroke patients is under 45, while around 2 in 5 reach hospital more than 24 hours after symptoms begin. India records more than 18 lakh stroke cases every year, highlighting the need for faster recognition, diagnosis and treatment.

Stroke Summer School Held

The call was made during the three-day 12th ISA Stroke Summer School 2026, held in Khopoli from August 14 to 16. The programme brought together stroke experts, neurologists, neurointerventionalists, physicians, residents and young consultants from across the country.

Held under the theme “From Fundamentals to Frontiers in Stroke Care,” the programme focused on emergency stroke care, prevention and advanced treatment, covering BE FAST, neuroimaging, intravenous thrombolysis, mechanical thrombectomy, neurointervention, neurocritical care, rehabilitation and secondary prevention.

Need For Faster Treatment

Experts stressed the need to expand stroke-ready facilities beyond major cities and train physicians to identify eligible patients and administer thrombolysis quickly, reducing treatment delays in smaller cities.

Dr Vikram Huded, President, ISA, said stroke can be effectively treated when recognised early and managed within the golden treatment window. He also called for neuro-rehabilitation centres in every district to support patients recovering from stroke.

Dr Arvind Sharma, Secretary, ISA, stressed the importance of the first four hours after a stroke and urged greater community awareness so patients reach hospitals without delay.

BE FAST Awareness Emphasised

Dr Nirmal Surya, Organising Secretary of the programme and Past President, ISA, said the Summer School provides practical training through workshops, case discussions and interaction with senior experts. He said around 100 physicians are trained in each programme under the guidance of senior stroke specialists.

Also Watch:

Dr Surya also urged people to remember BE FAST: sudden loss of Balance, changes in Eyes or vision, drooping of the Face, weakness or numbness in an Arm, and difficulty with Speech. T stands for Time — if any symptom appears suddenly, the patient should be taken to an emergency hospital immediately, as every minute of delay can mean loss of brain cells.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/