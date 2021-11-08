'Is your sister-in-law into drug trafficking?': Nawab Malik fires another salvo at NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Undeterred by the defamation case filed against him by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s father, Nawab Malik’s daily attack on Wankhede continues. Yesterday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader raked up an old case to allege that Wankhede’s sister-in-law Harshada Redkar was an accused in a drugs case. “Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court. Here is the proof,” Malik alleged.

He was referring to a case wherein Harshada, sister of Wankhede’s wife Kranti, was booked by the Pune Police in 2008 under a section of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988. The case is still pending.

Wankhede clarified that the case was registered in 2008, and he got married to Kranti in 2017. “How am I linked to this case?” he said, and slammed Malik for attempting to malign a woman. “Good work, dear friend, by circulating the name of a woman. In fact, when we issue a press release, we don’t share the names of women to protect their dignity,” he said, adding, “Is it appropriate to name a woman openly like this who has two kids and a family? Contemplating legal action against Nawab Malik,” he added.

Wankhede’s wife tweeted that her sister was innocent. “My sister was and continues to be a victim in this case. According to our legal team it is not prudent to comment as the matter is sub-judice. My sister is going to tackle Mr Malik’s tweet legally. Sameer Wankhede has no relation to this case whatsoever,” she tweeted.

Malik’s fresh allegations come a day after he alleged that Wankhede and BJP leader Manoj Kambhoj were masterminds of the cruise drug bust involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 11:21 PM IST