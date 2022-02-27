'Is there no income or tax in BJP ruled states?' asks Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut recently hit out against the BJP-led Centre over the I-T raids on Maharashtra ministers.

"I think there's Income and Tax only in Maharashtra, no Income and Tax in BJP-ruled states. Municipal Corporation polls are here,so central agencies have work only in Maharashtra and West Bengal; no work in rest of India. All is well there," Raut said.

The Income Tax (I-T) Department yesterday seized around Rs 2 crore from the premises of family and associates of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of BMC, Yashwant Jadhav during raids.

The I-T department had on Friday (February 25) conducted search operations at the premises of Jadhav, his family members, associates and a few contractors of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The house of one Bimal Aggarwal, an associate of Jadhav was also searched and cash was also recovered from the place. He (Aggarwal) had recently filed an extortion case against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.

It has been alleged that Jadhav allegedly received bribes and invested in shell companies between 2018 and 2020. Cooper castle, Mazgaoj, Bhaykhala were the places where the I-T department conducted search operations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 02:20 PM IST