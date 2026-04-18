'...Is Systematically Exploiting Hindu Girls': Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam Reacts To TCS Nashik Case, Says It's A Very Big Network

Mumbai: Commenting on the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged sexual exploitation at TATA Consultancy Services in Nashik, Shiv Sena Spokeperson, Sanjay Nirupam, claimed that the case points to a larger, organised network operating beyond a single company or location.

In an interview with IANS, the Shiv Sena spokesperson said that based on the arrests made so far and the statements of the affected women, the matter appears to extend beyond Nashik and Deolali. He alleged that it indicates the presence of a ‘very big network’ or ‘large syndicate’ that is systematically targeting and exploiting Hindu women.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam says, "What has happened in TCS, and what has happened so far—the details of those who have been arrested, and the statements of the girls who have been exploited—on the basis of that, it seems that this is not just a… pic.twitter.com/18bLBCj8p5 — IANS (@ians_india) April 18, 2026

He further claimed that the modus operandi of the alleged network involves exploiting women, recording inappropriate photos and videos, and subsequently using them for blackmail. According to Nirupam, such acts are then followed by attempts to pressure the victim to change their religion.

"What has happened in TCS, and what has happened so far, the details of those who have been arrested, and the statements of the girls who have been exploited, on the basis of that, it seems that this is not just a matter of TCS. This is not just a matter of Nashik and Deolali. This is a very big network, a very large syndicate, which is systematically exploiting Hindu girls, first exploiting them, making inappropriate pictures and videos with them, blackmailing them, and then putting pressure on them to change their religion..."

Meanwhile, the case itself has intensified, with complaints from several women employees alleging sexual harassment, coercion and workplace misconduct between 2021 and 2026. The Nashik Police have so far registered nine FIRs and arrested seven individuals, including members of the Human Resources department.

According to investigators and witness accounts, some complainants have alleged repeated sexual and mental harassment within the workplace. Sanjay Nirupam specifically speaks about those accounts where some accused employees encouraged colleagues to form relationships with Hindu women and persuade them to convert. In one instance, a woman claimed she was drawn into a physical relationship under the false promise of marriage. Another alleged inappropriate physical contact and derogatory remarks about her personal life. A few even alleged pressure to follow specific religious practices.

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