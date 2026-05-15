‘Is Raising Farmers’ Concerns A Crime?’: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Slams Detention Of Konkan Protesters In Mumbai

NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday lashed out at the police action against protesting Konkan farmers and opposition leaders in Mumbai, describing the situation as “very infuriating” after several leaders, including former MP Raju Shetty, were detained during a march towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence, Varsha Bungalow.

The agitation was led by mango and cashew growers from the Konkan region, who claimed that the compensation of Rs 22,000 announced by the state government was insufficient compared to the severe losses suffered by farmers this season.

Reacting to the detentions, Sule said the visuals of Raju Shetty being forcibly taken away by police while protesting for farmers’ rights were upsetting. She stated that leaders from multiple opposition parties were detained while attempting to highlight the plight of affected cultivators.

“The visuals of former MP Raju Shetty being dragged away by police during a protest demanding justice for Konkan’s mango and cashew farmers are extremely angering,” Sule said in her statement.

She further alleged that Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal, Shekap leader Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha leader Mahadev Jankar and several others were also taken into custody during the protest.

“Have we reached a stage where speaking for farmers and labourers is being treated as a crime? We strongly condemn the government’s action,” she added.

Several parts of South Mumbai witnessed slow-moving traffic and increased police presence during the protest, particularly along the Marine Drive stretch. Barricades and checkpoints were placed from Princess Street Flyover to Charni Road station to prevent protesters from moving towards Varsha Bungalow.

The protest march had started from Girgaon Chowpatty, with demonstrators planning to personally submit their demands to the Chief Minister. However, police intercepted the group before it could proceed further. Officials had reportedly suggested shifting the protest to Azad Maidan, but organisers insisted on marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence, resulting in tense exchanges between protesters and police personnel.

Following his detention, Raju Shetty accused police of acting harshly against peaceful demonstrators. “Farmers had gathered only to voice their concerns. Instead of listening to them, police detained us and pushed protesters,” he alleged.

He also claimed that farmers from Konkan had been seeking assistance from the government for nearly two months but had received no meaningful response despite repeated appeals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/