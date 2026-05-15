Mumbai: Massive Traffic Snarl In Marine Drive After Opposition Leaders, Konkan Farmers Clash With Police Over Paltry Compensation For Damaged Crops - VIDEO

Mumbai witnessed massive traffic congestion and heightened security on Friday after hundreds of protesting mango and cashew growers from Konkan attempted to march towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence, Varsha Bungalow.

A huge police bandobast was deployed across the Marine Drive northside arm, with multiple checkpoints set up from Princess Street Flyover till Charni Road station to prevent protesters from moving ahead. Traffic movement in the area slowed significantly as police barricades and security vehicles occupied key stretches.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Mango and cashew growers from the Konkan region staged a ‘Dhadak Kaifiyat Morcha’. During the protest, police detained agitators from the Shiv Sena (UBT) office ‘Shivalaya’.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/zPnnaq2pj2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026

Chowpatty Cleared Amid Protest Fears

Girgaon Chowpatty was completely vacated as a precautionary measure, while heavy police presence was witnessed across adjoining roads. Senior police officials monitored the situation closely as farmers gathered in large numbers demanding better compensation for losses suffered due to unseasonal rains in Konkan.

The protesters, many of whom are mango and cashew growers, alleged that the government’s announced relief of Rs 22,000 was grossly inadequate considering the scale of destruction faced this season.

Police detained several prominent leaders participating in the agitation, including farmer leader Raju Shetty, Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal, Shekap leader Jayant Patil and former Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Mango and cashew growers from the Konkan region staged a ‘Dhadak Kaifiyat Morcha’. During the protest, police detained agitators from the Shiv Sena (UBT) office ‘Shivalaya’.



Farmer leader Raju Shetti and Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal held a… pic.twitter.com/qsOiZAheLQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026

Protesters Wanted To March To Varsha

The march was planned from Girgaon Chowpatty to Varsha Bungalow, where protesters intended to submit their demands directly to the Chief Minister. However, police stopped the gathering before the march could proceed further.

Authorities had reportedly urged protesters to shift their demonstration to Azad Maidan, but organisers insisted on marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence, leading to tense scenes and heated arguments between police personnel and protesters.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: After the Congress announced its protest, a heavy police deployment was made at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. Mumbai Police also detained several workers and some leaders. pic.twitter.com/f6wPKiuaj9 — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2026

Raju Shetty Alleges Police Excess

Following his detention, former MP Raju Shetty accused the police of using force against peaceful protesters.

“We had not committed any crime. Farmers only wanted to raise their voice. Instead of understanding their pain, the police detained us and pushed protesters,” Shetty alleged.

He further claimed that Konkan farmers had been demanding support for the past two months but had received little response despite repeated appeals to the government.

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