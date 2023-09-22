Is Mumbai Staring At Mass Disaster? BMC Marks Multiple Bridges Across City In Dangerous Condition, Appeals Ganesh Devotees To Not Dance On Them

Is Mumbai staring at a mass disaster? As many as 13 bridges in the city are in fragile condition, so much that the BMC and the traffic police have appealed to Ganesh devotees not to dance on them. The authorities have stated in an appeal that these bridges have become old and are in a dangerous condition.

Activist Raises Concerns

An activist Dr Avisha Kulkarni asked, "If these bridges cannot even withstand dancing how come vehicular traffic is allowed on them? The authorities owe an explanation to citizens."

The bridges concerned in the matter include the Ghatkopar rail bridge, the Currey Road rail bridge, the French Bridge at Opera House, the Kennedy Bridge and the Mahalaxmi rail bridge.

Lakhs Of Devotees Travel Through These Dangerous Bridges

BMC's announcement comes amid the Ganeshotsav festival when lakhs of people travel through these bridges in order to seek blessings of their beloved Bappa. With only few days left for Anant Chaturthi, this announcement has raised concerns over the safety of Mumbaikars who will bid farewell to Bappa in large numbers travelling through these bridges in Lalbaug and Chowpati area.