IRCTC West Zone Warns Food Outlets Of Strict Action Over Hygiene And Food Quality Violations |

Mumbai: IRCTC West Zone has directed all food outlets under its jurisdiction, including Jan Aahar centres, to strictly follow tender conditions related to food quality, hygiene and cleanliness. Officials have warned that any violation of the prescribed norms will attract penalties and other disciplinary action. The move comes as IRCTC steps up monitoring of catering services across railway stations to ensure safe and hygienic food for passengers.

All Licensees Told to Comply With Tender Conditions

The West Zone has around 70 food outlets, including seven Jan Aahar centres located in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). According to officials, all licensees have been instructed to maintain proper hygiene standards, serve quality food and comply with every condition mentioned in their contracts. "Any breach of the rules will be dealt with strictly, and penalties will be imposed wherever necessary," an official said.

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On Monday, IRCTC officials inspected the Jan Aahar outlet at Mumbai Central and directed the operator to improve cleanliness. The inspection follows recent action against the same outlet after reports of poor hygiene. On Sunday, the licensee was fined heavily and the outlet was temporarily shut. The latest crackdown signals IRCTC's intent to strengthen oversight of railway catering services and improve the dining experience for passengers.

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