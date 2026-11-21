IRCTC has intensified catering inspections and introduced Quick Response Teams to improve food quality, hygiene and passenger grievance redressal on trains | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: Passenger complaints against catering services on trains handled by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), West Zone, have declined by around 10 per cent in the first six weeks of the festive season compared to the corresponding period last year.

The reduction, recorded between October 1 and November 15, 2026, follows tighter inspections, faster grievance redressal and increased monitoring of catering contractors.

The improvement comes amid frequent passenger complaints about food quality, inadequate quantity, poor availability and service deficiencies on trains.

To address these issues, IRCTC's Mumbai-based West Zone has set up Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to respond to passenger grievances and take corrective action. The teams are tasked with resolving complaints at the earliest and addressing deficiencies reported during train journeys.

Stricter Inspections Of Catering Units

IRCTC has also stepped up inspections of mobile and static catering units, with greater scrutiny of contractors over food quality, quantity, hygiene, availability and compliance with contractual conditions.

Catering staff have been directed to wear prescribed uniforms to make their identification easier for passengers and inspection officials. The move is also aimed at improving accountability among service providers.

Officials said complaints received through RailMadad and other grievance platforms are being regularly analysed to identify recurring problems and prevent their repetition.

Catering contractors found violating service conditions or engaging in unauthorised activities are being issued warnings and penalties, apart from being directed to take corrective measures.

Focus On Passenger Satisfaction

The corporation has also increased coordination with catering service providers to improve the availability of food, beverages and other essential services during journeys.

Staff and supervisors are being counselled on passenger interaction, grievance handling, hygiene and service standards. Particular attention is being given to food quality, hygiene, quantity and packaged drinking water standards.

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Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, Mumbai, said passenger satisfaction remains the organisation's foremost priority. He attributed the decline in complaints to continuous monitoring, quicker grievance redressal, accountability among service providers and preventive action based on complaint analysis.

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