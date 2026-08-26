IRCTC Takes Legal Action Against Influencer Over Rail Neer Bromate Claim, Defends Quality Standards | AI

Mumbai: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has initiated legal action against an influencer following a social media claim that a sample of its packaged drinking water brand ‘Rail Neer’ contained bromate at 8.4 times the prescribed limit. The action has been initiated through IRCTC’s legal department, with a lawyer appointed for further proceedings.

Influencer cites laboratory test report

The claim was made by the Trustified YouTube channel, which said its laboratory test found 0.084 mg per litre (84 micrograms per litre) of bromate in a Rail Neer sample. For packaged drinking water, the prescribed limit cited in the report is 0.01 mg per litre (10 micrograms per litre). Based on the test result, the channel claimed that the sample contained around 8.4 times the permitted level. The claim has since triggered questions over the quality and safety of packaged drinking water supplied to railway passengers.

Bromate can be formed during the ozonation process used to disinfect drinking water. Prolonged exposure to elevated levels of bromate has been associated with potential health concerns, including possible carcinogenic risks and toxic effects on the kidneys. However, the reported test result is a claim concerning a particular sample and does not by itself establish that all Rail Neer supplied by IRCTC contains bromate above the prescribed limit.

IRCTC defends quality checks

IRCTC, meanwhile, has defended its quality-control process and said Rail Neer is manufactured in compliance with applicable standards. The corporation said prescribed quality checks, covering chemical and microbiological parameters, are carried out in accordance with the applicable Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations.

IRCTC also said its Rail Neer production plants have strict systems for quality control, testing and monitoring to ensure consumer health and safety.

The legal action comes as the issue gains attention among railway passengers, for whom Rail Neer is one of the most widely available packaged drinking water brands at railway stations and on trains. The key issue now is whether the reported sample result can be independently verified and reconciled with the quality tests carried out by IRCTC under the applicable regulatory framework.

While IRCTC has maintained that its production and testing systems follow prescribed standards, the controversy highlights the importance of transparent and independent testing of drinking water sold to millions of railway passengers.

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