IRCTC Plans New Rail Neer Plant Near Pune To Boost Summer Supply For Mumbai Region | File Image

Mumbai: IRCTC is planning to set up a new Rail Neer packaged drinking water plant near Pune as it looks to strengthen supply and reduce recurring shortages during the summer season. According to sources, two land parcels in an MIDC area near Pune have been identified and are under consideration for the proposed facility.

A senior official said the corporation is looking for the location closest to Mumbai to make transportation easier and more cost-effective. The proposed plant is expected to supplement supplies from the existing Rail Neer unit at Ambernath, which currently produces around 14,000 cases per day. Expansion work at the Ambernath facility has already begun and production capacity is expected to increase in the coming months.

The move comes against the backdrop of frequent supply constraints faced by Rail Neer during peak summer months. Every year, rising demand for packaged drinking water on trains puts pressure on IRCTC’s production network, leading to temporary curtailment of supplies in some regions. This year too, at the beginning of the summer season, Rail Neer supply was restricted beyond Thane and Borivali stations due to limited availability.

To meet passenger demand, railway zones were forced to procure alternative packaged drinking water brands as substitutes for Rail Neer. The shortage highlighted the need for additional production capacity, particularly in the Mumbai region, where demand remains among the highest in the country.

Officials believe that a new plant near Pune, along with the expansion of the Ambernath unit, will help ensure a more stable supply of Rail Neer across Maharashtra and neighbouring railway divisions. The additional capacity is expected to reduce dependence on emergency arrangements during summer and improve the availability of Rail Neer for passengers travelling on long-distance trains.

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